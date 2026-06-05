Elias Diaz headshot

Elias Diaz News: Becomes free agent

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 5, 2026

Diaz elected to become a free agent Wednesday.

Diaz had been outrighted to Triple-A Omaha by the Royals, but he's decided to hit the free-agent market instead. The veteran catcher will likely have to settle for a minor-league contract.

Elias Diaz
 Free Agent
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