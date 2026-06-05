Elias Diaz News: Becomes free agent
Diaz elected to become a free agent Wednesday.
Diaz had been outrighted to Triple-A Omaha by the Royals, but he's decided to hit the free-agent market instead. The veteran catcher will likely have to settle for a minor-league contract.
Elias Diaz
Free Agent
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