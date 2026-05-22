Elias Diaz headshot

Elias Diaz News: Booted from 40-man roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 22, 2026

The Royals designated Diaz for assignment Friday.

Diaz has shown some extra-base pop in 10 games with the Royals this season, slashing .227/.261/.591 with a pair of doubles, two homers, five RBI, three runs scored and a 1:5 BB:K across 23 plate appearances. He's now been booted from the 40-man roster.

Elias Diaz
Kansas City Royals
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