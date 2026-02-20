Elias Diaz News: Catches on with Royals as NRI

The Royals signed Diaz to a minor-league contract Friday that includes an invitation to spring training.

Diaz is expected to report to Royals camp next week. The 35-year-old appeared in 106 regular-season contests for the Padres last season, slashing .204/.270/.337 with nine long balls. Unless the Royals consider three catchers on their Opening Day roster, Diaz is likely ticketed for Triple-A Omaha.