Elias Diaz News: Clears waivers
The Royals outrighted Diaz to Triple-A Omaha on Tuesday.
Diaz will have the ability to elect free agency, but assuming he accepts his outright assignment to the minors, he'll remain part of the Royals organization as catching depth. The 35-year-old backstop recently wrapped up a month-long stint on the big-league roster, appearing in 10 games while batting .227 with two home runs and five RBI.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Elias Diaz See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target10 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week37 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Spring Training Exit Velocity Improvers75 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Bat Speed Improvers195 days ago
-
The Z Files
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer248 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Elias Diaz See More