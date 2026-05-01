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Elias Diaz News: Drives first homer of 2026

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2026

Diaz went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Athletics.

Diaz cracked his first homer of the season to the opposite field in the eighth inning to cut the deficit to three, though the Royals were unable to mount a comeback. The 35-year-old has seen limited playing time since being called up April 19 as the team's third catcher but has produced when called upon, going 4-for-11 (.364) with a homer, two doubles, three RBI, two runs and a walk across four appearances.

Elias Diaz
Kansas City Royals
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