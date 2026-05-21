Elias Diaz News: Goes yard in loss

Diaz went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 4-3 loss against the Red Sox.

Diaz put his club ahead with a two-run, 102.5 mph rocket over the left-center field wall in the fifth inning, though the bullpen would relinquish the lead as the Royals were unable to avoid being swept. As the third catcher on the roster behind Salvador Perez and Carter Jensen, playing opportunities for Diaz have been sporadic and limited. The veteran has gone 5-for-22 (.227) with four extra-base hits (two homers), five RBI and three runs scored across 10 appearances.