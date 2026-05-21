Elias Diaz headshot

Elias Diaz News: Goes yard in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2026

Diaz went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 4-3 loss against the Red Sox.

Diaz put his club ahead with a two-run, 102.5 mph rocket over the left-center field wall in the fifth inning, though the bullpen would relinquish the lead as the Royals were unable to avoid being swept. As the third catcher on the roster behind Salvador Perez and Carter Jensen, playing opportunities for Diaz have been sporadic and limited. The veteran has gone 5-for-22 (.227) with four extra-base hits (two homers), five RBI and three runs scored across 10 appearances.

Elias Diaz
Kansas City Royals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Elias Diaz See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Elias Diaz See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
5 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
32 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Spring Training Exit Velocity Improvers
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Spring Training Exit Velocity Improvers
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
70 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Bat Speed Improvers
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Bat Speed Improvers
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
190 days ago
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer
MLB
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer
Author Image
Todd Zola
243 days ago