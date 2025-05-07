Fantasy Baseball
Elias Diaz headshot

Elias Diaz News: Heading to bench for series finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 7, 2025

Diaz is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Yankees, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Though he'll be on the bench for the series finale while Martin Maldonado gets a turn behind the plate, Diaz seems to have re-established himself as the Padres' top backstop. Diaz started at catcher in each of the past three games, going 4-for-10 with a solo home run.

Elias Diaz
San Diego Padres
More Stats & News
