Elias Diaz News: Heading to bench for series finale

Diaz is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Yankees, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Though he'll be on the bench for the series finale while Martin Maldonado gets a turn behind the plate, Diaz seems to have re-established himself as the Padres' top backstop. Diaz started at catcher in each of the past three games, going 4-for-10 with a solo home run.