Elias Diaz News: Homers in win
Diaz went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 8-1 win over the Nationals.
Diaz chased MacKenzie Gore with a two-run homer in the third inning and later added a single in the seventh. It was a much-needed effort for the 34-year-old, who entered Sunday in an 0-for-17 slump to begin July. For the year, he's slashing just .198/.270/.307 with five home runs, 16 RBI and 23 runs scored across 214 plate appearances while sharing time behind the plate with Martín Maldonado.
