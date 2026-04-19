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Elias Diaz News: Moves up to majors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

The Royals selected Diaz's contract from Triple-A Omaha on Sunday.

The 34-year-old Diaz posted a mediocre .536 OPS over 35 plate appearances at Omaha, but he'll join the big club nonetheless to provide Kansas City with a third option behind the plate. With Carter Jensen receiving an afternoon off and Salvador Perez serving as the Royals' designated hitter in Sunday's game against the Yankees, Diaz will enter the starting nine right away at catcher and as Kansas City's No. 9 hitter.

Elias Diaz
Kansas City Royals
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