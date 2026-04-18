Elias Diaz News: Promotion anticipated

Diaz is expected to have his contract selected and to be promoted to the majors Sunday, Daniel Alvarez-Montes of ElExtraBase.com reports.

Diaz signed with Kansas City in late February and has spent the start of the regular season with Triple-A Omaha. He is hitting only .226 with one double across 34 plate appearances, but he'll still make his way back to the majors. Diaz's immediate role is unclear, and his promotion is not yet official.