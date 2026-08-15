Elias Diaz News: Sitting Saturday
Diaz is not in the Rangers' starting lineup against the Athletics on Saturday.
Diaz will be out of the lineup after going 0-for-4 with a strikeout during Friday's 8-3 loss to the A's. Austin Wynns will start behind home plate Saturday and bat eighth while forming a battery with MacKenzie Gore.
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