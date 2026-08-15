Elias Diaz headshot

Elias Diaz News: Sitting Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 15, 2026

Diaz is not in the Rangers' starting lineup against the Athletics on Saturday.

Diaz will be out of the lineup after going 0-for-4 with a strikeout during Friday's 8-3 loss to the A's. Austin Wynns will start behind home plate Saturday and bat eighth while forming a battery with MacKenzie Gore.

Elias Diaz
Texas Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Elias Diaz See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Elias Diaz See More
Home Run Props Today: MLB HR Model Predictions for Tuesday (Aug. 11)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: MLB HR Model Predictions for Tuesday (Aug. 11)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
4 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
7 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
14 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
21 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
27 days ago