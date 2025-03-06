Fantasy Baseball
Eliezer Alfonzo

Eliezer Alfonzo News: Sent to minor-league camp

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2025

Alfonzo was reassigned to minor-league camp Wednesday, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Alfonzo went 3-for-8 with a double and two RBI in Grapefruit League play. The 25-year-old spent the entire 2024 season with Double-A Erie and could be headed there again this year, unless he gets the call up to Triple-A. Alfonzo is likely nothing more than organizational depth for the Tigers at the moment.

Eliezer Alfonzo
Detroit Tigers
