Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Elis Cuevas headshot

Elis Cuevas Injury: On IL at Single-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 7, 2025 at 12:36pm

Single-A Delmarva placed Cuevas on the 7-day injured list April 4 with an undisclosed injury.

Cuevas stole 47 bases in 76 games last year while spending most of the year in the Florida Complex League before getting the bump to Single-A. He got 39 starts in right field, 19 starts in center field, seven starts at first base and three starts at third base while logging a .382 OBP and .260 average with eight homers in his age-19 season.

Elis Cuevas
Baltimore Orioles
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now