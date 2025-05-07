Elis Cuevas Injury: On IL at Single-A

Single-A Delmarva placed Cuevas on the 7-day injured list April 4 with an undisclosed injury.

Cuevas stole 47 bases in 76 games last year while spending most of the year in the Florida Complex League before getting the bump to Single-A. He got 39 starts in right field, 19 starts in center field, seven starts at first base and three starts at third base while logging a .382 OBP and .260 average with eight homers in his age-19 season.