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Elly De La Cruz Injury: Dealing with hamstring issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 31, 2026 at 12:19pm

De La Cruz was removed from Sunday's game against Atlanta due to right hamstring tightness.

The 24-year-old shortstop sustained the injury Sunday during the fifth inning, when he led off the frame with a likely double but was unable to make it past first base. The severity of the issue isn't known yet, so De La Cruz should be considered day-to-day as he continues to be evaluated.

Elly De La Cruz
Cincinnati Reds
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