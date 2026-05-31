Elly De La Cruz Injury: Dealing with hamstring issue
De La Cruz was removed from Sunday's game against Atlanta due to right hamstring tightness.
The 24-year-old shortstop sustained the injury Sunday during the fifth inning, when he led off the frame with a likely double but was unable to make it past first base. The severity of the issue isn't known yet, so De La Cruz should be considered day-to-day as he continues to be evaluated.
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