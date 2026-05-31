Elly De La Cruz Injury: Departs with apparent injury

De La Cruz was removed from Sunday's game against Atlanta with an apparent lower-body injury, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

The speedster led off the fifth inning with what should have been a sure-fire double, but he instead pulled up while rounding first base and was replaced by a pinch runner. The specifics of the injury aren't clear, but there could be some clarity soon with De La Cruz likely headed for medical imaging.