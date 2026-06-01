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Elly De La Cruz Injury: Lands on IL with strained hamstring

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 1, 2026

The Reds placed De La Cruz on the 10-day injured list Monday with a right hamstring strain.

De La Cruz sustained the injury during Sunday's win over Atlanta, and a subsequent MRI revealed a strain. While it's unclear what the grade of the strain is, even a mild hamstring strain can result in a longer than minimum absence. It's the first time in his major-league career that De La Cruz has landed on the IL. The Reds are calling up Edwin Arroyo to take De La Cruz's spot on the roster.

Elly De La Cruz
Cincinnati Reds
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