Elly De La Cruz Injury: Lands on IL with strained hamstring

The Reds placed De La Cruz on the 10-day injured list Monday with a right hamstring strain.

De La Cruz sustained the injury during Sunday's win over Atlanta, and a subsequent MRI revealed a strain. While it's unclear what the grade of the strain is, even a mild hamstring strain can result in a longer than minimum absence. It's the first time in his major-league career that De La Cruz has landed on the IL. The Reds are calling up Edwin Arroyo to take De La Cruz's spot on the roster.