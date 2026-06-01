Elly De La Cruz Injury: Lands on IL with strained hamstring
The Reds placed De La Cruz on the 10-day injured list Monday with a right hamstring strain.
De La Cruz sustained the injury during Sunday's win over Atlanta, and a subsequent MRI revealed a strain. While it's unclear what the grade of the strain is, even a mild hamstring strain can result in a longer than minimum absence. It's the first time in his major-league career that De La Cruz has landed on the IL. The Reds are calling up Edwin Arroyo to take De La Cruz's spot on the roster.
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