Elly De La Cruz Injury: Optimistic following injury

De La Cruz (hamstring) is optimistic he won't miss much time after leaving Sunday's game, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

De La Cruz pulled up on his way to first base on a hit that might normally be a double. He believes he caught himself before doing anything worse to the hamstring. "When I was starting running and then when I was making the turn to get to first, I felt tightness on my hamstring and I immediately decided to stop because I felt like if I kept going, this could get worse," De La Cruz said, via an interpreter. He had gone 2-for-2 with a walk, a stolen base and scored twice Sunday before being removed in the fifth inning. The Reds begin a three-game series with the Royals on Monday.