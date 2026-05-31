Elly De La Cruz Injury: Set to undergo MRI

Elly De La Cruz (hamstring) will undergo an MRI on Monday, Pat Brennan of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

De La Cruz exited Sunday's 6-4 win over Atlanta in the fifth inning after pulling up lame on a single that should've been a double. The 24-year-old will now undergo additional imaging, placing some doubt on his status ahead of the team's three-game series at home against the Royals beginning Monday.