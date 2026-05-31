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Elly De La Cruz Injury: Set to undergo MRI

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 31, 2026

Elly De La Cruz (hamstring) will undergo an MRI on Monday, Pat Brennan of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

De La Cruz exited Sunday's 6-4 win over Atlanta in the fifth inning after pulling up lame on a single that should've been a double. The 24-year-old will now undergo additional imaging, placing some doubt on his status ahead of the team's three-game series at home against the Royals beginning Monday.

Elly De La Cruz
Cincinnati Reds
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