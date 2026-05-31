Elly De La Cruz Injury: Set to undergo MRI
Elly De La Cruz (hamstring) will undergo an MRI on Monday, Pat Brennan of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
De La Cruz exited Sunday's 6-4 win over Atlanta in the fifth inning after pulling up lame on a single that should've been a double. The 24-year-old will now undergo additional imaging, placing some doubt on his status ahead of the team's three-game series at home against the Royals beginning Monday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Elly De La Cruz See More
-
Top Prospects To Stash
Top Prospects to Stash as May Concludes5 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 247 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target8 days ago
-
MLB Picks
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)9 days ago
-
Top Prospects To Stash
Top Prospects to Stash as Youth Movements Continue12 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Elly De La Cruz See More