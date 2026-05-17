Elly De La Cruz News: Blasts 11th homer in loss
De La Cruz went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and a double in Sunday's 10-3 loss to the Guardians.
On an afternoon that saw seven balls leave the yard, De La Cruz took Gavin Williams deep in the third inning to put Cincinnati on the board before adding a double in the fifth. The homer was his 11th of the season and snapped a 17-game homerless streak. The 24-year-old superstar has now recorded a hit in 10 straight games, including seven multi-hit performances during that span. De La Cruz is slashing an outstanding .302/.364/.540 with 12 doubles, 31 RBI, 35 runs scored and nine stolen bases across 209 plate appearances.
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