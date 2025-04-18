Elly De La Cruz News: Cracks three-run shot vs. Baltimore

De La Cruz went 1-for-5 with a three-run homer in Friday's 8-3 win over the Orioles.

De La Cruz struck out in three of his five at-bats Friday, but he put the Reds on the board in the third inning when he took the first pitch he saw from Cade Povich deep to center field for a 400-foot, three-run long shot. It was De La Cruz's fourth homer of the season, and his 21 RBI is tied with Pete Alonso and Kyle Tucker for second-most in the National League behind Wilmer Flores (23).