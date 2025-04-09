Elly De La Cruz News: First multi-hit effort of April
De La Cruz went 2-for-5 with two RBI and one run scored in Wednesday's 8-6 extra-inning loss to the Giants.
De La Cruz's highlight of the day came on a two-run double to put the Reds in front 3-0 in the third inning. Wednesday marked the first multi-hit effort of the month for the dynamic infielder, who is slashing just .250/.291/.423 with two homers and three doubles over 55 plate appearances but has already piled up 12 RBI, eight runs scored and two stolen bases in 13 outings.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now