Elly De La Cruz News: Flirts with cycle

De La Cruz went 3-for-4 with a home run, a triple, three RBI and two runs scored in Monday's win over the Yankees.

De La Cruz knocked an RBI triple during the Reds' three-run fourth inning and added an RBI single in the fifth. He capped off his big night with a solo shot in the eighth. It was his 18th long ball of the year and sixth in his last 11 contests. De La Cruz has gone 24-for-72 (.333) in June, raising his season slash line to .272/.348/.513 with 35 extra-base hits and 55 RBI.