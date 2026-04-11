Elly De La Cruz News: Goes deep Friday
De La Cruz went 1-for-3 with a home run and a walk in Friday's loss to the Angels.
The Reds couldn't muster a lot of offense, though De La Cruz managed to launch his fourth homer of the season in the bottom of the eighth when Cincinnati was already down by nine runs. De La Cruz has been seeing the ball well to start the season and has hit safely in all but three of his 14 games, hitting .236 with a .796 OPS, four homers, seven RBI, 10 runs scored, three steals and a 18:7 K:BB across 62 plate appearances.
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