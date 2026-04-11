Elly De La Cruz headshot

Elly De La Cruz News: Goes deep Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

De La Cruz went 1-for-3 with a home run and a walk in Friday's loss to the Angels.

The Reds couldn't muster a lot of offense, though De La Cruz managed to launch his fourth homer of the season in the bottom of the eighth when Cincinnati was already down by nine runs. De La Cruz has been seeing the ball well to start the season and has hit safely in all but three of his 14 games, hitting .236 with a .796 OPS, four homers, seven RBI, 10 runs scored, three steals and a 18:7 K:BB across 62 plate appearances.

Elly De La Cruz
Cincinnati Reds
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Elly De La Cruz See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Elly De La Cruz See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
7 days ago
Collette Calls: Opening Weekend Thoughts
MLB
Collette Calls: Opening Weekend Thoughts
Author Image
Jason Collette
11 days ago
MLB Best Bet for Sunday 3/29
MLB
MLB Best Bet for Sunday 3/29
Author Image
John Venezia
13 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
14 days ago
MLB Best Bets Today: Single Game & Prop Picks for Thursday, March 26
MLB
MLB Best Bets Today: Single Game & Prop Picks for Thursday, March 26
Author Image
Eric Timm
16 days ago