Elly De La Cruz News: Goes deep in Game 2 of twin bill
De La Cruz went 2-for-8 with a home run, a walk and three RBI across both games of Saturday's doubleheader against the Cardinals.
De La Cruz did all of his damage in the second of Saturday's two games, highlighted by a three-run homer in the fifth inning. It marked his ninth multi-hit effort in 21 May games, and he's now hitting .298 with 10 extra-base hits, 11 RBI and 11 runs scored during the month. For the year, the 24-year-old is slashing .288/.355/.529 with 12 home runs, 35 RBI, 37 runs scored and nine steals across 231 plate appearances.
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