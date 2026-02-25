Elly De La Cruz headshot

Elly De La Cruz News: Goes yard Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 25, 2026 at 6:09am

De La Cruz went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Tuesday's spring game against the Royals.

De La Cruz belted his first spring homer and has three extra-base hits in his two Cactus League appearances. It's a promising sign for dynamic De La Cruz, who has enjoyed protection from Eugenio Suarez batting behind him. Suarez followed De La Cruz's blast with his own homer and is expected to bat cleanup behind De La Cruz in the regular season.

Elly De La Cruz
Cincinnati Reds
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Elly De La Cruz See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Elly De La Cruz See More
Collette Calls: With Intent to Steal
MLB
Collette Calls: With Intent to Steal
Author Image
Jason Collette
Yesterday
Ranking the Top 25 MLB Players 25 and Under Entering the 2026 Season
MLB
Ranking the Top 25 MLB Players 25 and Under Entering the 2026 Season
Author Image
Christopher Boan
2 days ago
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
MLB
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
Rotowire Staff
6 days ago
2026 Fantasy Baseball Sleepers: First Base
MLB
2026 Fantasy Baseball Sleepers: First Base
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
15 days ago
Every MLB Team's Championship Window, Ranked: Contenders, Rebuilders & Rising Teams
MLB
Every MLB Team's Championship Window, Ranked: Contenders, Rebuilders & Rising Teams
Author Image
Josh Markowitz
15 days ago