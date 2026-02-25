Elly De La Cruz News: Goes yard Tuesday

De La Cruz went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Tuesday's spring game against the Royals.

De La Cruz belted his first spring homer and has three extra-base hits in his two Cactus League appearances. It's a promising sign for dynamic De La Cruz, who has enjoyed protection from Eugenio Suarez batting behind him. Suarez followed De La Cruz's blast with his own homer and is expected to bat cleanup behind De La Cruz in the regular season.