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Elly De La Cruz News: Homers again Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

De La Cruz went 1-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and two runs scored in Wednesday's 8-3 win over the Giants.

De La Cruz continued his recent surge, taking Tyler Mahle deep for a 442-foot solo shot in the fourth inning for his sixth home run of the season. It was also the 24-year-old's third homer in his last five games, a stretch in which he's gone 8-for-19 with five RBI while continuing to impact the game in multiple ways. The dynamic shortstop appears to be settling into a groove at the plate after a somewhat uneven start.

Elly De La Cruz
Cincinnati Reds
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