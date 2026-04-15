Elly De La Cruz News: Homers again Wednesday
De La Cruz went 1-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and two runs scored in Wednesday's 8-3 win over the Giants.
De La Cruz continued his recent surge, taking Tyler Mahle deep for a 442-foot solo shot in the fourth inning for his sixth home run of the season. It was also the 24-year-old's third homer in his last five games, a stretch in which he's gone 8-for-19 with five RBI while continuing to impact the game in multiple ways. The dynamic shortstop appears to be settling into a groove at the plate after a somewhat uneven start.
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