Elly De La Cruz News: Homers against lefty
De La Cruz went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 5-3 win over the Rangers.
De La Cruz took left-hander MacKenzie Gore deep in the sixth inning to give the Reds a brief lead. It was the switch hitter's third home run of the season and second as a right-handed batter against a lefty. Historically, De La Cruz has been more productive from the left side (.846 OPS) than the right (.616). Of his 63 career home runs, only 15 have come when batting from the right side.
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