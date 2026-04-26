Elly De La Cruz headshot

Elly De La Cruz News: Homers in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

De La Cruz went 1-for-3 with two walks, a home run, two RBI and an additional run scored in Saturday's 9-2 win over Detroit.

De La Cruz crushed a two-run home run in the second inning to extend a Cincinnati lead to 6-1. It was his third homer in the last four contests and ninth of the season, which is tied for fourth in MLB. De La Cruz has come out of the gate relentless, having hit safely in 22 of 27 games and never going more than one game without getting on base.

Elly De La Cruz
Cincinnati Reds
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Elly De La Cruz See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Elly De La Cruz See More
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategies for Saturday, April 25
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategies for Saturday, April 25
Author Image
Dan Marcus
Yesterday
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
8 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
9 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 17
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 17
Author Image
Chris Morgan
9 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 16
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 16
Author Image
Chris Morgan
10 days ago