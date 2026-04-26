Elly De La Cruz News: Homers in win

De La Cruz went 1-for-3 with two walks, a home run, two RBI and an additional run scored in Saturday's 9-2 win over Detroit.

De La Cruz crushed a two-run home run in the second inning to extend a Cincinnati lead to 6-1. It was his third homer in the last four contests and ninth of the season, which is tied for fourth in MLB. De La Cruz has come out of the gate relentless, having hit safely in 22 of 27 games and never going more than one game without getting on base.