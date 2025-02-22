Elly De La Cruz News: Homers twice in spring debut

De La Cruz went 2-for-2 with two solo home runs in Saturday's split-squad game against the Guardians.

Not only did he homer twice, De La Cruz homered from both sides of the plate in his first Cactus League game of 2025. The 23-year-old is coming off an electric sophomore season in which he hit 25 homers with a league-leading 67 steals, and he tweaked his batting stance this winter to help address lingering swing-and-miss concerns. While he brings more batting-average volatility than most in the first round, the counting-stat upside is undeniable.