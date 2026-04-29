Elly De La Cruz headshot

Elly De La Cruz News: Huge performance in Tuesday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2026

De La Cruz went 3-for-4 with a home run, two runs scored, four RBI and two stolen bases in Tuesday's 7-2 win over the Rockies.

The superstar shortstop launched his 10th homer of the season in the eighth inning, a two-run shot off Tanner Gordon, and the two steals gave De La Cruz eight on the year. Elly is locked in right now, hitting safely in nine of the last 10 games while slashing .333/.391/.667 with two doubles, four long balls, three stolen bases, 11 runs and 13 RBI.

Elly De La Cruz
Cincinnati Reds
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