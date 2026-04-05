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Elly De La Cruz News: Involved in two runs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 5, 2026 at 10:09pm

De La Cruz went 2-for-5 with a stolen base, an RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Rangers.

De La Cruz had a hand in both Reds runs Sunday. He singled to lead off the fourth inning, advanced to second on a flyout to right field, and then came home on a single. In the eighth inning, he snapped a 1-1 tie with a run-scoring single. De La Cruz has hit safely in eight of nine games while recording three home runs, five RBI, six runs scored and a stolen base.

Elly De La Cruz
Cincinnati Reds
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