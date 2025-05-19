Elly De La Cruz News: Laces pair of doubles

De La Cruz went 2-for-4 with a walk, two doubles, two runs scored, and two RBI in Monday's 7-1 victory over the Pirates.

The Cincinnati superstar extended the lead to 3-1 when he knocked his first double of the contest off Pittsburgh reliever David Bednar. De La Cruz then returned in the ninth to swat another RBI double, notching his eighth two-bagger of the season. Through 213 plate appearances, the 23-year-old is now slashing .251/.324/.419 with eight homers and 16 steals.