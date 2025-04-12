Elly De La Cruz News: Launches grand slam in win
De La Cruz went 1-for-4 with a grand slam in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Pirates.
De La Cruz put the Reds in front for good in the third inning with his two-out grand slam off Andrew Heaney on a 3-2 pitch. It's the third home run of the year for De La Cruz, his first since he homered twice against the Rangers on March 31. Overall, the shortstop is slashing .237/.286/.441 with 16 RBI, 10 runs scored and three stolen bases through his first 15 games this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now