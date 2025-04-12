Elly De La Cruz News: Launches grand slam in win

De La Cruz went 1-for-4 with a grand slam in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Pirates.

De La Cruz put the Reds in front for good in the third inning with his two-out grand slam off Andrew Heaney on a 3-2 pitch. It's the third home run of the year for De La Cruz, his first since he homered twice against the Rangers on March 31. Overall, the shortstop is slashing .237/.286/.441 with 16 RBI, 10 runs scored and three stolen bases through his first 15 games this season.