Elly De La Cruz News: Logs three RBI with zero hits

De La Cruz went 0-for-4 with three RBI during the Reds' 7-6 extra-inning loss to the Cubs on Wednesday.

De La Cruz put the Reds on the board early after his groundout in the first inning brought TJ Friedl home. De La Cruz played a key role in the Reds' ninth-inning rally, when his fly ball to deep-right field was barely caught by Seiya Suzuki, but it was enough for the rare sacrifice fly to bring two runners home to give Cincinnati a 6-4 lead. It was the fourth time this season that De La Cruz logged at least three RBI in a game, and his 29 RBI is tied for ninth-most in the majors this season.