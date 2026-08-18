Elly De La Cruz News: Slaps walk-off double

De La Cruz went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double, an RBI and a run scored in a 6-5 extra-inning win in the second game of Monday's doubleheader against St. Louis. He went 0-for-4 with four strikeouts in the matinee.

De La Cruz completed the Reds comeback in the nightcap with a walk-off, run-producing double in the bottom of the 10th inning. It was the first walk-off of the two-time All-Star's career. De La Cruz entered the second game on a 0-for-14 run before singling in the first inning.