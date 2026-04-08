Elly De La Cruz News: Steals again
De La Cruz went 0-for-3 with a walk, a run scored and a stolen base in Wednesday's 7-4 loss to the Marlins.
De La Cruz walked, stole a base and scored a run in the first inning. After failing to record a steal in the first eight games, De La Cruz has stolen a base in three of the last four contests.
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