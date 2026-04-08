Elly De La Cruz headshot

Elly De La Cruz News: Steals again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

De La Cruz went 0-for-3 with a walk, a run scored and a stolen base in Wednesday's 7-4 loss to the Marlins.

De La Cruz walked, stole a base and scored a run in the first inning. After failing to record a steal in the first eight games, De La Cruz has stolen a base in three of the last four contests.

Elly De La Cruz
Cincinnati Reds
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Elly De La Cruz See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Elly De La Cruz See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
4 days ago
Collette Calls: Opening Weekend Thoughts
MLB
Collette Calls: Opening Weekend Thoughts
Author Image
Jason Collette
8 days ago
MLB Best Bet for Sunday 3/29
MLB
MLB Best Bet for Sunday 3/29
Author Image
John Venezia
10 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
11 days ago
MLB Best Bets Today: Single Game & Prop Picks for Thursday, March 26
MLB
MLB Best Bets Today: Single Game & Prop Picks for Thursday, March 26
Author Image
Eric Timm
13 days ago