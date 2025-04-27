Elly De La Cruz News: Steals increase with better OBP

De La Cruz went 2-for-4 with a walk, a stolen base and one RBI in Saturday's 6-4 win over Colorado.

After stealing just three bags over his first 17 games, during which he had a .278 on-base percentage, De La Cruz unlocked his running game by getting on base more consistently. He's hit safely in 10 consecutive contests (13-for-40, .325) with a .426 OBP and eight stolen bases.