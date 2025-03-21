Elly De La Cruz News: Swats fourth spring homer

De La Cruz went 2-for-3 with a walk, a home run, two RBI and an additional run scored in Thursday's spring game against the Royals.

De La Cruz mashed a two-run, opposite-field home run in the first inning and followed up with a five-pitch walk and a hard-hit single that caromed off a diving fielder's glove. The De La Cruz of previous years may have tried to take another bag after the ball trickled into short center field, but he stayed at first base and eventually came into score on an Austin Hays double. The home run on De La Cruz's fourth this spring.