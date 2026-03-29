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Elly De La Cruz News: Swats home run in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 29, 2026 at 6:12am

De La Cruz went 1-for-4 with two walks and a solo home run in Saturday's 6-5 extra-innings win over the Red Sox.

De La Cruz clubbed his first home run of the season in the fifth inning to give Cincinnati a 5-3 lead. The shortstop, who clouted 20-plus home runs in each of his first two full MLB seasons, is looking to rebound from a second-half dip in production in 2025. To that end, Reds manager Terry Francona stated a goal in spring training to keep him fresh in 2026. De La Cruz, who played all but two regular-season games in 2024 and 2025, may get more rest this season.

Elly De La Cruz
Cincinnati Reds
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