Elly De La Cruz News: Three hits in Wednesday's win
De La Cruz went 3-for-6 with a double, a run scored and a stolen base in Wednesday's 10-9 win over the Giants.
The star shortstop was one of three Reds to put together three-hit days, but most of the team's offense came in a stunning ninth-inning rally that saw Cincinnati erase a 9-3 deficit. De La Cruz is up to 23 steals on the season but only three in August, and on the month he's batting just .212 (21-for-99) with five doubles, three homers, 10 RBI and 15 runs over 25 contests.
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