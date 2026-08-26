Elly De La Cruz News: Three hits in Wednesday's win

De La Cruz went 3-for-6 with a double, a run scored and a stolen base in Wednesday's 10-9 win over the Giants.

The star shortstop was one of three Reds to put together three-hit days, but most of the team's offense came in a stunning ninth-inning rally that saw Cincinnati erase a 9-3 deficit. De La Cruz is up to 23 steals on the season but only three in August, and on the month he's batting just .212 (21-for-99) with five doubles, three homers, 10 RBI and 15 runs over 25 contests.