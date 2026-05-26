Elly De La Cruz News: Two-run double vs. NYM
De La Cruz went 2-for-5 with a two-run double during the Reds' 7-2 win over the Mets on Tuesday.
De La Cruz was one of six Reds batters to log at least two hits during Tuesday's win, and he extended his team's lead to 5-0 after smacking a two-run double off David Peterson in the fourth inning. De La Cruz is slashing .287/.340/.457 with one steal, 13 RBI and 11 extra-base hits (including two home runs) across 103 plate appearances in May.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Elly De La Cruz See More
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 242 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target3 days ago
-
MLB Picks
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)4 days ago
-
Top Prospects To Stash
Top Prospects to Stash as Youth Movements Continue7 days ago
-
MLB Picks
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Player Props for Tuesday, May 197 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Elly De La Cruz See More