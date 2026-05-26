Elly De La Cruz News: Two-run double vs. NYM

De La Cruz went 2-for-5 with a two-run double during the Reds' 7-2 win over the Mets on Tuesday.

De La Cruz was one of six Reds batters to log at least two hits during Tuesday's win, and he extended his team's lead to 5-0 after smacking a two-run double off David Peterson in the fourth inning. De La Cruz is slashing .287/.340/.457 with one steal, 13 RBI and 11 extra-base hits (including two home runs) across 103 plate appearances in May.