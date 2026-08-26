Elmer Rodriguez News: Confirmed as Wednesday's starter

Rodriguez will start Wednesday's game against the Astros, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

It will be the fifth big-league start for Rodriguez, who has logged a 4.76 ERA and 10:11 K:BB over 17 innings in his first four turns. The rookie right-hander has been much better at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre with a 2.59 ERA and 99:46 K:BB over 97.1 frames. Rodriguez could be given an at least one additional start for the Yankees.