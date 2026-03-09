Elmer Rodriguez News: Dispatched to minors camp
The Yankees optioned Rodriguez to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Monday.
Rodriguez made two Grapefruit League starts this spring, allowing two runs with a 5:1 K:BB over six frames. The 22-year-old grabbed a spot on the Yankees' 40-man roster this offseason, and he figures to be needed in their rotation at some point this summer.
