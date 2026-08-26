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Elmer Rodriguez News: Fans career-high six in quality start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 26, 2026

Rodriguez took a no-decision against the Astros on Wednesday, allowing three runs on two hits and two walks in six innings. He struck out six.

It was arguably a career-best start for Rodriguez, who fanned a career-high six Wednesday. It was also his first quality start of the year and the first time he completed at least five frames altogether. Rodriguez tends to operate on a spot-start basis for the Yankees, but for now he's tentatively set to bring a 4.70 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and 16:13 K:BB over 23 major-league innings into his next outing in Anaheim against the lowly Angels.

Elmer Rodriguez
New York Yankees
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