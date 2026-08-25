Elmer Rodriguez News: Likely to start Wednesday's game
Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Tuesday that there's a good chance Rodriguez will start Wednesday's game against the Astros, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
Boone will wait for the conclusion of Tuesday's contest before officially deciding who will take the ball Wednesday. The Yankees have a doubleheader Saturday and won't have an off day until Sept. 3, so Rodriguez could make a couple starts with the big club. He's logged a 4.76 ERA and 10:11 K:BB in 17 innings covering four starts with the big club this season, and the rookie holds a 2.59 ERA and 99:46 K:BB over 97.1 innings this year with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
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