Elmer Rodriguez News: Optioned after spot start
The Yankees optioned Rodriguez to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Monday.
Rodriguez was solid in a spot start Sunday versus the Mets, yielding one run on five hits and one walk over 4.1 innings. He had seemed in line to make one more start for the Yankees before Gerrit Cole (elbow) returns, but instead Rodriguez will rejoin the rotation at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
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