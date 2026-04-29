Elmer Rodriguez headshot

Elmer Rodriguez News: Recalled ahead of MLB debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2026

The Yankees recalled Rodriguez from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre ahead of his scheduled start Wednesday against the Rangers in Arlington.

One of the organization's top pitching prospects, Rodriguez will be making his MLB debut Wednesday while slotting into the rotation as a replacement for right-hander Luis Gil, who was recently optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The 22-year-old Rodriguez earned the appointment to the big leagues after submitting a 1.27 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 20:7 K:BB in 21.1 innings. While the Yankees' plans for the young right-hander could change if he impresses immediately in his first taste of the big leagues, Rodriguez is most likely ticketed for a short-term stay in the rotation. New York could get two of its top starters in Gerrit Cole (elbow) and Carlos Rodon (elbow) back from the injured list within the next couple of weeks.

Elmer Rodriguez
New York Yankees
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Elmer Rodriguez See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Elmer Rodriguez See More
Top Prospects to Stash as April Comes to a Close
MLB
Top Prospects to Stash as April Comes to a Close
Author Image
Jeremy Schneider
Yesterday
Updated Top 400 MLB Prospect Rankings Mailbag
MLB
Updated Top 400 MLB Prospect Rankings Mailbag
Author Image
James Anderson
34 days ago
World Baseball Classic DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 9
MLB
World Baseball Classic DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 9
Author Image
Chris Morgan
51 days ago
Top 100 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
MLB
Top 100 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
Author Image
James Anderson
55 days ago
2026 World Baseball Classic: Every MLB Player by Team and Country
MLB
2026 World Baseball Classic: Every MLB Player by Team and Country
Author Image
Thomas Leary
64 days ago