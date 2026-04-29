Elmer Rodriguez News: Recalled ahead of MLB debut
The Yankees recalled Rodriguez from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre ahead of his scheduled start Wednesday against the Rangers in Arlington.
One of the organization's top pitching prospects, Rodriguez will be making his MLB debut Wednesday while slotting into the rotation as a replacement for right-hander Luis Gil, who was recently optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The 22-year-old Rodriguez earned the appointment to the big leagues after submitting a 1.27 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 20:7 K:BB in 21.1 innings. While the Yankees' plans for the young right-hander could change if he impresses immediately in his first taste of the big leagues, Rodriguez is most likely ticketed for a short-term stay in the rotation. New York could get two of its top starters in Gerrit Cole (elbow) and Carlos Rodon (elbow) back from the injured list within the next couple of weeks.
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