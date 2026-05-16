Elmer Rodriguez News: Recalled from Triple-A
The Yankees recalled Rodriguez from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Saturday.
The 22-year-old righty will return to the Yankees as the roster replacement for Max Fried, who landed on the injured list with a bone bruise in his left elbow. Rodriguez struggled during his first stretch in the big leagues, allowing five earned runs on 10 hits and eight walks while striking out five batters in 8.2 innings over two starts. He'll likely take Fried's place in the rotation until Gerrit Cole (elbow) is cleared to return, lining Rodriguez up to start against the Blue Jays on Tuesday.
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