Elmer Rodriguez News: Receiving another start

Rodriguez is slated to start Tuesday's game against the Rangers at Yankee Stadium.

The Yankees will have the 22-year-old right-hander make another turn through the rotation after he took a loss to the Rangers in in his MLB debut last Wednesday, when he recorded three strikeouts while allowing two runs on four hits and four walks over four innings. While he remains of the more promising young arms in the Yankees' system, Rodriguez may not be in line for any additional starts even if he delivers a gem in his rematch with Texas. Carlos Rodon (elbow) is making what could be his final minor-league rehab start Tuesday and may return from the 15-day injured list to take over Rodriguez's spot in the rotation when it comes up again Sunday in Milwaukee.