Elmer Rodriguez News: Sent down to Triple-A
The Yankees optioned Rodriguez to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday.
The 22-year-old righty was allowed to make a second start with the Yankees on Tuesday against Texas, but with Carlos Rodon (elbow) expected to rejoin the Yankees' rotation soon, Rodriguez will head back to Triple-A after giving up three earned runs to the Rangers over 4.2 innings. The young prospect now owns a 5.19 ERA and 2.08 WHIP through 8.2 innings with New York and will likely be a candidate for additional spot starts over the course of the season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Elmer Rodriguez See More
-
Minor League Barometer
Minor League Barometer: Risers & FallersYesterday
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week2 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week3 days ago
-
MLB Picks
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Wednesday, April 296 days ago
-
Top Prospects To Stash
Top Prospects to Stash as April Comes to a Close7 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Elmer Rodriguez See More